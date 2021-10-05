Escape
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Escape

by James Patterson

by David Ellis

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781668605141

USD: $40  /  CAD: $50

ON SALE: June 20th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Select a format:

Audiobook CD Unabridged
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All
Chicago’s #1 detective, Billy Harney, takes on a billionaire crime boss in this follow-on to James Patterson’s highly acclaimed, multi-million selling Black Book.
 
As Chicago’s special-ops leader Detective Billy Harney knows well, money is not the only valuable currency. The billionaire he’s investigating is down to his last twenty million. But he’s also being held in jail.
 
For now.
 
Billy’s unit is called to the jail when six inmates escape, and two others are missing. Two correctional officers are dead. Approaching the scene, Billy spots something in an empty lot. 
 
Two Kevlar vests.  Two helmets.  Two assault rifles. And a handwritten note:
 
Hi, Billy
Are you having fun yet?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews