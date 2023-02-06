E.R. Nurses: Walk My Rounds with Me

“As a trauma neurosurgeon, I have witnessed the compassion, the work ethic, and the selflessness of our nurses in countless situations. They save our lives every day and represent the true life blood of any hospital. Their stories are given the respect they deserve and are captured beautifully in E.R. Nurses.”—Sanjay Gupta, MD, neurosurgeon and chief medical correspondent, CNN

"James Patterson's account of the twilight world between life and death that nurses inhabit is one of the most moving things I have ever read. In their own bullet-straight words, these heroes describe the pain, the love, and the brutally hard work of trying to save people's lives. I could not stop reading it and when I was done I felt like I was changed forever." —Sebastian Junger, author of Freedom, Tribe, War, Fire, and The Perfect Storm

“E.R. Nurses captures the beating heart of nursing: the lives lost and saved, the hard tragedies and unbelievable miracles, and how every day nurses show up, give their all for patients, and then do it over and over and over again, all while holding onto their empathy and humanity. Readers will be stunned and moved by this no-holds-barred portrait of nurses' essential and deeply meaningful work.”—Theresa Brown, PhD, RN, author of the New York Times bestseller The Shift: One Nurse, Twelve Hours, Four Patients' Lives

“These readable bite-sized snippets represent a significant caregiver demographic of women and men who exhibit the labor-intensive focus, compassion, dedication, and passion necessary to be an emergency nurse. From the heartfelt to the tragic, this book displays the nursing profession in all its unsung glory. A timely tribute to the modern-day heroes of medicine, conveyed in their own words.”—Kirkus

“Thriller legend James Patterson has compiled hundreds of interviews for his poignant and timely nonfiction recounting of the dramatic, dangerous, and professional lives of America’s nurses.”—Parade