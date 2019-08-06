Dog Diaries: Mission Impawsible

How I survived on a diet of icky VEGETABLES, with no yummy, drool-inducing MEAT in sight!

My SUPER-SECRET plan to steal delicious HAMBURGERS!

How my pooch-pals and I cooked up a grand scheme to BREAK FREE and get back home.

It’s me, Junior, back again with another TAIL-WAGGING tale of mischief-making! I’ll tell you all about the FUR-RAISING time I had when my pet humans went on a trip without me, and the horrible place they left me. Here are some of the adventures I had:It’s a dangerous mission, but as I always say, you can’t keep a good dog down!