City of the Dead
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

City of the Dead

by

by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble See All

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781549135897

USD: $30  /  CAD: $38

ON SALE: November 29th 2021

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Action & Adventure / Survival Stories

Select a format:

Audiobook CD
Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
For Hawk, being a hero weighs heavily on her wings. 

In the City of the Dead, life happens in the shadows. That's why a war is brewing against an enemy no one can see. 

Hawk and Maximum Ride never back down from a conflict, or from each other, and they argue more than they agree.

But as the dead begin to outnumber the living, a mother's experience and a daughter's instinct can make one powerful arsenal. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Hawk