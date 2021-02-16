For Hawk, being a hero weighs heavily on her wings.
In the City of the Dead, life happens in the shadows. That's why a war is brewing against an enemy no one can see.
Hawk and Maximum Ride never back down from a conflict, or from each other, and they argue more than they agree.
But as the dead begin to outnumber the living, a mother's experience and a daughter's instinct can make one powerful arsenal.
In the City of the Dead, life happens in the shadows. That's why a war is brewing against an enemy no one can see.
Hawk and Maximum Ride never back down from a conflict, or from each other, and they argue more than they agree.
But as the dead begin to outnumber the living, a mother's experience and a daughter's instinct can make one powerful arsenal.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use