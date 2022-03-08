Hawk, the daughter of Maximum Ride, teams with her mother up to help save their beloved but dangerous city in this action-packed thriller.For Hawk, being a hero weighs heavily on her wings.
In the City of the Dead, life happens in the shadows. That's why a war is brewing against an enemy no one can see.
Hawk and Maximum Ride never back down from a conflict, or from each other, and they argue more than they agree.
But as the dead begin to outnumber the living, a mother's experience and a daughter's instinct can make one powerful arsenal.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
Raves for the blockbuster MAXIMUM RIDE series:
#1 New York Times Bestseller
Publishers Weekly Bestseller
An ALA Quick Pick for Young Adults
An ALA/VOYA "Teens' Top Ten" Pick
A VOYA Review Editor's Choice
A New York Public Library "Books for the Teen Age" Selection
A Book Sense Summer Children's Pick
A KLIATT Editors' Choice
A Children's Choice Book Awards Author of the Year for MAX
#1 New York Times Bestseller
Publishers Weekly Bestseller
An ALA Quick Pick for Young Adults
An ALA/VOYA "Teens' Top Ten" Pick
A VOYA Review Editor's Choice
A New York Public Library "Books for the Teen Age" Selection
A Book Sense Summer Children's Pick
A KLIATT Editors' Choice
A Children's Choice Book Awards Author of the Year for MAX
Praise for Hawk:
"Expect Patterson's return to the Maximum Ride universe to soar to even greater heights than before."—Booklist
"A fast-paced, action-packed read."—Publishers Weekly
"A fast-paced, action-packed read."—Publishers Weekly