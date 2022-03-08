City of the Dead
City of the Dead

by James Patterson

by Mindy McGinnis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316500692

USD: $10.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: January 3rd 2023

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Action & Adventure / Survival Stories

PAGE COUNT: 320

Trade Paperback
Hawk, the daughter of Maximum Ride, teams with her mother up to help save their beloved but dangerous city in this action-packed thriller.

For Hawk, being a hero weighs heavily on her wings. 

In the City of the Dead, life happens in the shadows. That's why a war is brewing against an enemy no one can see. 

Hawk and Maximum Ride never back down from a conflict, or from each other, and they argue more than they agree.

But as the dead begin to outnumber the living, a mother's experience and a daughter's instinct can make one powerful arsenal. 

Praise

Raves for the blockbuster MAXIMUM RIDE series:
#1 New York Times Bestseller
Publishers Weekly Bestseller
An ALA Quick Pick for Young Adults
An ALA/VOYA "Teens' Top Ten" Pick
A VOYA Review Editor's Choice
A New York Public Library "Books for the Teen Age" Selection
A Book Sense Summer Children's Pick
A KLIATT Editors' Choice
A Children's Choice Book Awards Author of the Year for MAX
Praise for Hawk:
"Expect Patterson's return to the Maximum Ride universe to soar to even greater heights than before."Booklist

"A fast-paced, action-packed read."Publishers Weekly
