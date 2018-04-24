Best of James Patterson for Kids Boxed Set (with Bonus Max Einstein Sampler)

One of the greatest authors of our time, James Patterson is known for his hysterical, irresistible illustrated kids’ books series like Middle School and I Funny.
Together for the first time in this beautifully packaged collectible boxed set, you’ll find the first books in his hugely successful kids’ series, including paper over board and hardcover editions of:
Middle School, the Worst Years of My Life
I Funny
Treasure Hunters
Jacky Ha-Ha
BONUS! Also included is a free chapter sampler of James Patterson’s upcoming collaboration with the Albert Einstein Archives, Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for the Middle School series:
A #1 New York Times Bestseller
A #1 Indiebound Bestseller
A 2012 Top Ten Quick Picks for Reluctant Young Readers
A 2013 Hawaii's Children's Choice Award Winner
A 2013 ALSC Summer Reading List Book
A 2010 Oregon Children's Choice Award Winner
A 2014 Oregon Reader's Choice Award Nominee
* "Patterson artfully weaves a deeper and... thought-provoking tale of childhood coping mechanisms and everyday school and family realities.... Hand this book to misbehaving, socially awkward, or disengaged boys and girls.... It might help them believe that there is a place for them in the world, no matter how dire times may seem in the present."—School Library Journal, starred review
"Readers will discover the best kind of child: one that is intelligent, artistic, and brave.... A world perfectly described through a 12-year-old's point of view...a satisfying and progressive tale with real sweetness."—Kirkus Review
"A keen appreciation of kids' insecurities and an even more astute understanding of what might propel boy readers through a book.... a perfectly pitched novel."—Los Angeles Times
"Incredibly detailed and imaginative illustrations... add depth and humor.... an enjoyable story that even the most reluctant readers should enjoy."—Library Media Connection
"The book's... dynamic artwork, and message that 'normal is boring' should go a long way toward assuring kids who don't fit the mold that there's a place for them, too."—Publishers Weekly
Praise for Jacky Ha-Ha:
A #1 New York Times Bestseller!
A Parents' Choice Award Winner!
A National Parenting Products Award Winner!
"...Jacky is the best yet. Fun, smart, emotionally engaging, Jacky is a character that young readers will love spending time with."—Kirkus Reviews
"Readers will find Jacky entertaining.... the art is playful and fun. This title is sure to have high circulation among fans of Patterson's previous works."
—School Library Journal
"The story is stuffed with page-turning pranks, and the swoopy b&w cartoons from Kerascoët only add to Jacky's untamed energy.... The novel is sure to amuse and encourage readers who don't have it all figured out just yet."
—Publisher's Weekly
"Smart, funny, and immensely likable, Jacky is a colorful narrator and an increasingly interesting character, and her struggles will strike a chord with many readers.... The many black-and-white cartoon-style drawings increase the book's appeal."—Booklist
"James Patterson has figured out the formula for writing entertaining books for tween readers. Jacky is a wildly engaging character. [The story is] great fun." —Parents' Choice
"Jacky is a genuinely likable and funny protagonist...Kerascoët's black and white illustrations are full of verve and energy, as cartoonish Jacky careens her way through life."—BCCB
Praise for Treasure Hunters:
"This new series promises it all: ruthless pirates, CIA spies, terrorists, stolen works of art and priceless treasure. More important, it delivers. A high-seas adventure that will entice even the most confirmed of landlubbers."—Kirkus Reviews
"A frenetic sense of excitement and adventure permeates this nautical escapade... There's little time to breath as the Kidds pinball from one spot of trouble to the next, making for a fun and fast-paced ride."—Publishers Weekly
Praise for I Funny:
"....Poignant.... Readers learn about [Jamie's] devastating loss and recovery from a tragic event....The affecting ending, which reveals a more vulnerable Jamie behind the guise of his humor, celebrates Jamie's resilient spirit."—Kirkus Reviews
"The broad humor that runs throughout this heavily illustrated story... masks personal pain, demonstrating resiliency in the face of tragedy."—Publishers Weekly
"A brimming bucket of bada-bing!"—Booklist