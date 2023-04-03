Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

24 Hours in Vegas
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

24 Hours in Vegas

by James Patterson

by Mark Seal

Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover Trade Paperback Large Print Audiobook CD Unabridged
Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover Trade Paperback Large Print Audiobook CD Unabridged

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Dec 4, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668623411

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts

Description

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas—until now. James Patterson lifts the lid in a dazzling 24-hour journey through the heart of American excess.

If you’re a Vegas regular, this book will surprise you. If you’ve never been, James Patterson and Vanity Fair contributing editor Mark Seal’s deluxe, emotionally compelling, action-filled tour will take you behind the scenes of this dazzling city, scaling its heights and peering deep into its beating heart. 
 
Fueled by original interviews and in-depth reporting, 24 Hours in Vegas delivers an All-American, gold-star read. As the saying goes, once you get that desert sand in your shoes, it’s hard to kick it out.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less