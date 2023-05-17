Saving Molly

Introduction

BY R OGER A. C ARAS

J IM M AHONEY, VETERINARIAN and philosopher, is, in a very real sense, a man trapped in the middle of a storm. He is caught in the center of the rancorous controversy over animal research.

That controversy rages not only around him but inside him as well. Jim Mahoney is a man divided. First, of course, there is the Jim Mahoney who can tell us the story of how he saved Molly, the dog whose struggle to overcome all of her various illnesses is compelling and beautiful. There is that Jim Mahoney. Molly's Jim.

There is also Dr. Mahoney of LEMSIP (the Laboratory for Experimental Medicine and Surgery in Primates). For years now, he has been fighting to make things better for creatures whom he considers close relatives. Delivering better care than perhaps any other research veterinarian in the world, he is the chimpanzee's doctor. He walks among them, talks to them, and obviously loves them. Still, the chimps he cares for so tenderly and with such passionate understanding are chimps used in laboratory protocols, as a means of testing hepatitis vaccines as well as new drugs being developed in the war on AIDS. Dr. Mahoney partakes in a complex of activity known collectively—and frequently hatefully—as vivisection or biomedical research.

The very term, vivisection, arouses strong emotional reactions on both sides. On one side stand most medical scientists, rigid and unyielding; on the other, a host of philosophers and ethicists. Science claims that it knows no alternative to using animals in its urgent search for cures for AIDS, cancer, and birth defects, while those most adamantly opposed to research involving animals claim that scientists have the alternatives at their disposal but for a variety of reasons refuse to use them. Those most furiously engaged in this battle say it doesn't matter if we know of alternatives to using animals or not—we simply do not have the right to use animals for our own good, or for any other purpose. These activists swear that they will never deviate from that position, and one is inclined to believe them. What we have, then, is rigidity squared off with rigidity.

In the middle stand Molly's Jim as well as Dr. Mahoney, the chimpanzees' doctor, both packaged inside one gentle, caring man trying to calm the emotions, soften the rhetoric, and most important, make sense of it all. There is conflict within him that one doubts can be resolved. Jim Mahoney knows only too well that his patients are only once removed from him—and us—by 1 or 2 percent of their genetic material, that we are well within 2 percent of being chimpanzees ourselves. And so, Jim Mahoney seems a man destined to remain suspended. He is conscientious and innovative, tirelessly working to improve the lives of his chimps as infants and adults. But he can never forget that in the end they are to be used as models for human beings in tests that, although not painful, require the chimps to be held in relatively small cages, generally in isolation. For animals as social as the chimpanzee, any form of isolation is painful, and no one knows this better than Dr. James Mahoney.

And then there is Molly. She would have died in Jamaica if it hadn't been for Jim, but he brought her home. He cared for her lovingly and watched her grow into a remarkable little creature I have had the pleasure of knowing (and who, I might add, uses her paws as no other dogs do, or at least not any other dog I have known).

Who, then, is the real Dr. James Mahoney—Molly's Jim only, or the rider of the storm who happens to own a dog about whom he is sentimental? He is, I would contend, both men. Like so many other people who have become immersed in the bewilderingly complex world of the human/animal relationship, he is caught up in a myriad of ambiguities. Dr. Mahoney's skills as a scientist and veterinarian are finite, but less finite is our collective guilt and, in particular, that felt and suffered by Molly's Jim.

Prologue

T HIS IS THE STORY of a brave little dog by the name of Molly—a bush dog, blind in one eye, and poorsighted in the other. Born under the crawl space of a tiny house in southwest Jamaica, Molly was the runt of the litter, barely half the size of her brothers and sisters. At the time I met her, she suffered life-threatening anemia, brought on by a massive flea infestation. She was riddled with intestinal parasites and weakened by uncontrollable diarrhea. The lids of both her eyes were matted tightly shut with pus, and heaven knows what other medical problems afflicted her.

I am a veterinarian, and my wife, Marie-Paule, and I came across the little puppy while we were on vacation. She was just three and a half weeks old. We took her under our wing for a while, hoping that by the end of our brief stay, she would be well on the road to recovery. But things didn't turn out that way.

As I cared for Molly over the subsequent months, struggling to help her overcome one serious health problem after another, I began to question my own life and its meaning. I remembered other special animals I had known, who, for one reason or another, also had to struggle. Sometimes their problems were health related, like Molly's; sometimes they had to do with how we as human beings use animals in our various pursuits and needs; and sometimes they occurred simply because of ugly human politics.

I take care of, and experiment on, monkeys and chimpanzees at LEMSIP (the Laboratory for Experimental Medicine and Surgery in Primates at New York University) in the difficult, and often frustrating, search for vaccines and cures against major human diseases such as hepatitis and AIDS. It is serious work, and I see no alternative to using animals in research if we are to continue making the breakthroughs in human health that have occurred in the last fifty years or more. But the animals sometimes pay a high price for their involuntary contribution, not always physically, as many might think, but more emotionally and psychologically. Caring for these animals forces me to confront a dilemma which increasingly haunts me: How can someone like me, a veterinarian trained to provide compassionate care for animals, devote his career to what many see as the cruel and inhumane world of animal research?

When, more than thirty years ago, I started out as a newly qualified veterinarian attending the little farms of the Southern Uplands of Scotland, I thought life was simple. All I wanted was to be a good horse doctor; I knew where I was going and understood the purpose of what I was doing. I had wanted to be a veterinarian since I was seven years old. I pictured myself in a neat white laboratory coat with a stethoscope around my neck as I tried valiantly to save some little dog or cat from distemper or automobile injuries. I even visualized myself as a horse doctor in Ireland, attending Thoroughbreds on the open plain of the Curragh of County Kildare or in the gentle green vales of Tipperary.

As a child, I loathed the idea of research, without understanding in the least what it entailed. The antivivisection posters in the London Underground stations are still vivid in my memory. The mainly black-and-white drawing depicted a dog, a cat, and a rabbit huddled together for protection while a masked researcher in the background wielded a scalpel, its blade dripping with bright red blood.

Horror stories of the most terrible cruelties to research animals abounded in the newspapers: dogs kept in wire cages, in the filthiest of conditions in poorly ventilated back rooms of teaching hospitals, with barely enough room to stand up; cats crowded into similarly cramped cages, reeking of urine, with inadequate food and stale water to drink. All this in a country that had always prided itself on its compassionate attitude toward animals.

Images of such barbarities fueled my desire to go forth in shining armor, sword ready to slash and flail. After all, I wanted to be a vet because I loved animals. "Don't we all!" scoffed one of the professors interviewing me at the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in London. He was sitting behind a vast oak table that separated him and the other examining professors from me, sitting lonely on my chair. His colleagues guffawed in agreement. Then I had to admit to them that, no, I had never witnessed the birth of a foal, or a calf, or even a puppy. "Well, you must have at least seen a chicken lay an egg," one of the professors said. The world seemed to stop spinning at that moment, and I knew I had failed the interview. Still, I was determined to be a veterinarian.

I spent a year working on a farm, where I did see foalings, calvings, and whelpings, although to this day I have yet to see a hen lay an egg. I later made it into veterinary school at Glasgow University—the same school that had graduated James Herriot more than thirty years before—but only by the skin of my teeth and probably because I lied to the professors on the examining board. On a friend's advice, I disingenuously told the board I had an interest in research. That one day I would actually find myself in research, and with monkeys and chimpanzees as my patients, was the furthest thought from my mind.

I have never seen myself as a spokesman for animal research. My mission, as I see it, is to encourage a gentler, more compassionate approach toward animals in the laboratory. A few years ago while I was attending a scientific conference, a fellow researcher said to me in the kindest way that she thought I represented the very epitome of the humane scientist. It occurred to me that there is nothing remarkable about being humane; it's being inhumane that's remarkable. You don't pat yourself on the back at the end of your life and say, "I've been a good person in my life; I never murdered anyone."

The real issue is compassion, which can only be reached through empathy. I have tried to see the frightening and unnatural world of the research laboratory through the eyes of the animals confined in their cages, and I've tried to act accordingly. This meant remembering that to a rhesus monkey or a baboon, it's a threat to stare them in the eye. A great, brawny chimpanzee, or a tiny marmoset, on the other hand, demand fixed attention from you, lots of eye contact. "You don't blow into a room like a whirlwind with syringe or dart gun in hand to anesthetize an animal, and then turn to disappear just as rapidly," I would tell new lab technicians. "You must stay with the animal and talk him through what must undoubtedly be a frightening sensation, as the world begins to spin before his eyes and he slips into unconsciousness."

I do not, of course, carry out my work alone. I'm assisted by a group of the greatest technicians imaginable. Technicians is a word that might conjure up images of cold, calculating characters going about their work in an efficient and clinical fashion, devoid of feeling for the animals in their charge. Nothing could be further from the truth. The old term was caretaker, or worse still, animal handler. The more modern term applied to these people is caregiver, a term that may have been coined by Jane Goodall herself, the very essence of gentleness and compassion. But the people at LEMSIP who look after the primates are much more than caregivers. They are, by their own definition, technicians—highly trained medical professionals, justly proud of their abilities and accomplishments.

Most of the technicians at LEMSIP are not comfortable using animals in research, but, concluding that it will be done by someone or other in some laboratory or other no matter what, they elect to be part of the process because at least then they have the satisfaction of knowing it is done well, that the animals' needs are being carefully considered.

And now LEMSIP faces a crisis—not the first in its tumultuous thirty years of existence, but certainly its most serious. Forced to retire, laid off, fired—the explanation varying with whomever you speak—there is no Dr. Jan Moor-Jankowski, founder and director, to rescue the lab as he did in 1980 when it came within ten days of closing. I have been given the unenviable distinction of becoming the acting director, the captain of the sinking ship.

Despite the lab's contributions to human medicine, New York University wishes to divest itself of LEMSIP. Faced with its own massive financial problems brought on largely by new managed health care systems, the university's medical center no longer sees LEMSIP's mission as consistent with its own. LEMSIP has become a pimple on the bottom of the elephant, small but very aggravating. The Medical Center has entered into an agreement with the Coulston Foundation, a New Mexico-based research laboratory which specializes in toxicology and has the largest chimpanzee colony in the world, to take over LEMSIP after a six-month transition period. Whether the Coulston Foundation takes over or not, it will get one hundred of LEMSIP's approximately 240 chimps, and perhaps a great deal more unless I am able to find retirement homes for the remainder.

On top of the sadness and tragedy of the proud little laboratory's disappearance, there is bitterness and rancor. Many of the animal rights groups distrust me, seeing me as selling out the animals; many in my own university see me as a renegade. By the time this book reaches publication, most, and perhaps all, of LEMSIP's staff—some with as many as fifteen, twenty, or even twenty-five years of faithful service—will have lost their jobs.

But away from the realities of the research laboratory and the often bitter politics of modern medicine, as I sweated through the Jamaican nights with a dog of modest origins, I remembered something about myself. Saving Molly would be an obvious act for me; there would be no debate over costs or ultimate benefits. My experience with Molly began to crystallize thirty years of rumination about my life with animals. This, then, is also the story of my reawakening and the animals that were there for it.

Chapter One

I WALKED OUT ONTO THE edge of the low cliff that overlooked Calabash Bay. Another glorious Jamaican day was about to begin. What a welcome change, if only for seven or eight days, to get away from the constant demands of my job.

Marie-Paule and I can usually spare only a week or so for a holiday, mainly because of her busy schedule teaching French at a private school and immersion language courses at the state university. Moreover, I often have to schedule my vacation months in advance, so that there's no clash with a particularly demanding research project; I also can't leave if Mike and Dave, my two breeding technicians, and I anticipate a problem with one of the chimps giving birth, and we might have to perform a cesarean section, induce labor, or provide special care to the newborn infant. So every moment counts for us. Over the years we've come to find our Jamaica vacation truly begins with the first, and always unexpected, meeting of the goats and brown cows that graze along the roadside as we leave the outskirts of Montego Bay. The tensions of daily life seem to melt away as we decelerate into the calm rhythm of Jamaica.

The sea that early Sunday morning was streaked turquoise and aquamarine. Not a single whitecap was in sight, and the gentle breeze of the trade winds held the rising heat at bay. I scanned the fine sandy beach from one end to the other. About half a mile away I could see early rising fishermen cleaning their brightly painted wooden long boats beached high up on the sand and moored to rocks and twisted old trees. The breeze carried the giggles and screeches of little children already at play around the collection of tin-roofed houses that make up the small fishing village, and the smell of wood fires lit to cook breakfast wafted toward me.

A pair of magnificent frigate birds, which seem to be leftovers from prehistoric times, were already patrolling high in the sky, some distance out to sea, their motionless crescentic wings outstretched like pterodactyl pennons. Two sleepy looking turkey vultures, or John crows as the islanders call them, were perched on a limb of a scraggly tree. The birds sat waiting for the first thermals, which would carry them effortlessly aloft. Their wings, like the black cloaks of evil witches, were outstretched, the undersides facing up to absorb the heat of the early morning sun and bring the birds' heart rates back up to normal after their overnight torpor.

Halfway to the gathering of fishermen I noticed a woman kneeling in the sand, her back to the water. She appeared to be washing something in the sea, and every now and again round, ball-like objects pinged away from her hands. What on earth is she doing? I wondered. I peered at her through my bird-watching binoculars and saw that the woman's long silver hair was tied in a loose ponytail that hung forward over one shoulder. She was obviously European. As I strained to see through the glasses, I realized that she had a bundle of newborn puppies scooped up in the skirt of her long white dress. She was holding one puppy at a time, washing it with her now saturated skirt, and then releasing it to run away, yapping and barking with excitement.

I have always been moved by the sight of newborn puppies and decided I should go down and investigate more closely. I walked to the edge of the land that surrounded the little villa where Marie-Paule and I were staying and climbed over the coral-stone wall, amid the wild profusion of red hibiscus and purple bougainvillea, which danced giddily in the breeze, scraping the inside of my knee as I went. From there it was just a short walk down a steep flight of wooden steps to the beach.

The woman was still there, kneeling in the surf, one last puppy to be washed. She was handsome, with wind-burnt skin, a lithe body, and delicate hands. I wasn't sure how old she might be, but, as the French would demurely say, she was of "un certain âge."

"Good morning," I said. "What are you doing with the puppies?"

"I'm washing them, can't you see?" she replied. "The seawater helps get rid of any fleas they might have."

To my immediate surprise, I realized that she had the unmistakable lilt of the Jamaican accent, or what you might call an educated version of it, somewhat reminiscent of County Kerry, in the southwest of Ireland, or the Outer Hebrides, the islands off the northwest coast of Scotland. It's little wonder that Jamaicans have a sort of Irish-cum-Scots cadence, for, to the Gael's eternal shame, many of the overseers on the slave plantations, up until the early nineteenth century, came from Ireland and Scotland. It's not uncommon to find Jamaicans with names like Murphy and Flynn, or Sinclair and Forbes, especially around Treasure Beach.

I dallied a while, chatting with the lady and playing with the puppies. There were seven of them, three and a half weeks old. Four were black, with a few streaks of brown around the cheeks and paws. The other three were white and had odd patches of black or brown on one ear or at the side of the head or base of the tail. As I scooped them up, one at a time or in squirming bundles, to give them a cuddle, I realized they still had that wonderfully musky, dank odor, characteristic of newborn pups, like the smell of wet straw.

"How do you like our island?" the lady asked as she squinted her eyes against the sun to look up at me. This is almost invariably the first question that Jamaican's pose to the visitor. "I love it," I replied, explaining with pride how my wife and I had been coming to Jamaica once or twice a year for the past dozen years or more, first with our three children, Pádraig, Nathalie, and Christopher, then by ourselves when the children had grown up. We now looked upon the island as our second home.

It was not only the climate that enticed us, but also the wild beauty of the island and its quaint little villages with names like "Wait-A-Bit," "Quick Step," "Maggotty," and "Barbecue Bottom," as well as the vast, desolate regions of the Cockpit Country and the Dry Harbour Mountains, which I love to explore.

Most of all, it was the families we had got to know over the years that brought us back time and again, and the children we had seen grow up to have children of their own. We shared in their happiness, and sometimes in their grief. We saw the proud smile of Ina, as she told us about her son, Ricky, a member of the Jamaican bobsled team that had competed in the 1992 Winter Olympics, captivating sports fans worldwide. We also saw the tears roll down Norma's cheeks as she recounted how Hurricane Gilbert had destroyed her little house. Each visit was a kind of homecoming.

I CONTINUED TO WATCH the puppies on the beach for a while. They were now roughhousing with one another, yellow sand stuck to their wet noses and muzzles, yapping and barking with delight. "Where is their mother?" I asked.

"Oh, Molly's up at the house, taking a little time off from her motherly duties," the woman replied, nodding toward the little house that lay back above the low cliff. So, this was our neighbor, I realized. "May I come by and see her later?" I asked. "I would love to take some photographs of her and the puppies."

"You would be most welcome," she replied. "Perhaps you and your wife would come to tea, in the afternoon."

After thanking the lady for her kind invitation, I climbed back up the rugged path to the villa, scraping the skin off the inside of my knees for the second time as I scaled the sharp coral wall. Marie-Paule had just returned from her early morning walk. "You won't believe what I just saw," I said, and I told her about the puppies and the lady on the beach. "The lady's Jamaican," I added. "Yes," Marie-Paule replied, somewhat impatiently. "Remember, I told you about them last night." I suppose I'd been too tired after the previous day's long journey to pay attention to what she had said.

"She's a very nice lady," Marie-Paule continued. "Her name is Miss June, and she was born and raised in Jamaica."

Marie-Paule and I spent the rest of the day unwinding, swimming, and relaxing with our books. Around three o'clock in the afternoon, after changing out of our bathing suits into something more respectable, we made our way to Miss June's little house a short distance down the winding, narrow road. I had my camera and a good supply of film, eager to capture as many snapshots of the puppies as I could. Little did we know what tea with Miss June would bring, and how our short, restful vacation would be turned upside down.

Chapter Two

M ISS J UNE'S HOUSE WAS a quaint one-story, two-room wooden affair with white-painted walls and blue trim, a white-painted corrugated tin roof, and a verandah with a floor of rich, highly polished wood. The house was set back from the road behind a low stone wall, hidden amongst a profusion of flowering bushes and trees.

As Marie-Paule and I walked in through the open gate, we had to duck every now and then to avoid the hanging branches of overgrown bushes. Half a dozen clucking hens, some with yellow, golf-ball-sized chicks following closely behind, scurried amongst the bushes, stopping frequently to peck the ground in search of food. A large white cockerel, obviously alarmed by our intrusion, stood erect, his brilliant red wattles and head comb flapping violently with each threatening flick of his head and coarse "crrr" of his challenging call.

I shouted out a greeting so as not to frighten Miss June by our sudden appearance. We found her sitting outside at a low wooden table on the grass, together with three tiny children and a heavyset black woman, whom she introduced as Miss Maisy. Miss June ran a nursery school in the village, we soon discovered, and she and Miss Maisy were teaching Bible class to the three children.

As we were going through the ritual of greeting Miss June and Miss Maisy, introducing ourselves and then apologizing for being a nuisance, the puppies suddenly scampered out from under the elevated foundation of the house and ran over to sniff and nip my ankles. I crouched down to play with them and they clambered over one another to gnaw on my fingers and wrists. Looking up at Miss June, I asked, "Where is their mother?"

"Oh, Molly's off visiting Jake's Restaurant," she replied. "The owner is very fond of her, and he prepares her a little something special to eat each evening before everyone comes for dinner." I had noticed earlier in the day the blue-painted wooden sign in the lane outside the gate to Miss June's. Large white lettering and an arrow pointed out Jake's Restaurant, about half a mile farther on down the narrow, meandering road. I remembered seeing the sign outside the restaurant, announcing, in all the colors of the rainbow, SWIMMING, BEACH BAR ( OPENING SOON ), LUNCH-DINNER , and finally, DANCING . Jake's is described in one of my travel guides as "the spiffiest place" in Treasure Beach. So Molly is a gourmet, I thought to myself, and probably likes a touch of the high life, too.

With that, Molly suddenly appeared, not from the direction of the lane, but from the beach. This route from Jake's must have saved her a quarter of a mile's traveling, a very important consideration for a dog in a hurry. She ran to greet me, tail wagging, bottom wiggling, long pink tongue hanging out the side of her mouth, pendulous breasts and elongated nipples swaying from side to side with every movement of her body. Molly was a bush dog if ever I saw one, the same sort of dog I had seen in West Africa roaming the countryside and scavenging around the villages. Slight of build, quick and agile in movement, with an open, friendly expression on her face, Molly was just the way God had intended dogs to be, without any distortion by man's interference. She was basically white all over, with black ears, a broad black patch that covered the left side of her head, and a splattering of blue-black spots over her muzzle, shoulders, forelegs, and underbelly.

Bush dogs, more properly called pariah dogs—a term that I very much dislike because of its demeaning connotation—are so thoroughly mixed, in a genetic sense, that I think they should be regarded as a species unto themselves, distinct from the domestic dog known scientifically as Canis familiaris