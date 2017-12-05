Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Light of All That Falls
The journey that began in The Shadow of What Was Lost and continued in An Echo of Things to Come now comes to its breathtaking conclusion in The Light of All That Falls, the spectacular final chapter of the Licanius Trilogy by acclaimed epic fantasy author James Islington.
After a savage battle, the Boundary is whole again-but it may be too late. Banes now stalk the lands of Andarra, and the Venerate have gathered their armies for a final, crushing blow.
In Ilin Illan, Wirr fights to maintain a precarious alliance between Andarra’s factions of power. And with dark forces closing in on the capital, if he cannot succeed, the war is lost.
Imprisoned and alone in a strange land, Davian is pitted against the remaining Venerate. As he desperately tries to keep them from undoing Asha’s sacrifice, he struggles to come to terms with his own path and all he has learned about Caeden, the friend he chose to set free.
Finally, Caeden is confronted with the reality of a plan laid centuries ago-heartbroken at how it started and devastated by how it must end.
"Reminiscent of Robert Jordan or Brandon Sanderson, Islington's writing is refreshingly fast paced, with a light and clever touch."—Booklist on An Echo of Things to Come
"Islington's magic-soaked setting has plenty of opportunities for conflict between competing powers even as earth-shattering evil approaches. Epic fantasy fans will enjoy this dense, suspenseful adventure."—Publishers Weekly on An Echo of Things to Come
"Fans of this genre will find themselves immersed in the magical battles, suspense and backstabbing political intrigue."—RT Book Reviews on An Echo of Things to Come
"Ingeniously plotted...Islington's natural storytelling ability provides incessant plot twists and maintains a relentless pace...A promising page-turner from a poised newcomer."—Kirkus on The Shadow of What Was Lost
"Islington has built a world with all the right genre elements: complex magic, terrifying threats out of legend, political intrigue, and a large cast of characters whose motivations are seldom clear. Fans of doorstop epic fantasy will not be disappointed."—Publishers Weekly on The Shadow of What Was Lost
"Love The Wheel of Time? This is about to become your new favorite series."—B&N SF & Fantasy Blog on The Shadow of What Was Lost
"Storytelling assurance rare for a debut . . . Fans of Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson will find much to admire."—Guardian on The Shadow of What Was Lost
"The plot twists are unexpected, the world building is fascinating, and the fledgeling love story is a charmer.... This sweeping and compelling epic is ripe for a sequel."—Booklist on The Shadow of What Was Lost
"The Shadow of What was Lost is an engrossing fantasy debut.... The twisting and complex storylines, fascinating characters and inventive magic make for a fun read packed with plenty of mystery."—Book Reporter on The Shadow of What Was Lost