Hike through tranquil pine forests and across vast prairies of wildflowers. With Moon 75 Great Hikes Minneapolis & St. Paul, adventure is just outside your door. Inside you’ll find:

A Hike for Everyone , ranging from short, flat routes suitable for families to daylong treks for more ambitious hikers, with options to extend or shorten the journey. All hikes are rated for difficulty and indicate if they are wheelchair-accessible or dog-friendly

Whether you’re a veteran hiker or a first-timer, Moon’s comprehensive coverage and strategic advice will have you ready to lace up your hiking boots and head out on your next adventure.





