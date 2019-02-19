Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Frosty the Snowman
Sing along to the classic song and watch Frosty the Snowman come to life with this musical board book!
When ‘Frosty the Snowman’ was introduced in 1950 in a recording by Gene Autry, it became an instant hit. Since then, its popularity has grown, making Frosty one of the most recognized and beloved characters ever created.
Now, this bouncy, happy tune can be heard simply by pushing the sound button on this sturdy board book. Little ones will find themselves singing along as they watch Frosty come to life with illustrations based on the iconic TV special.
Board book
