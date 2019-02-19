Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Frosty The Snowman - Sticker
A paperback edition of a Christmas favorite, accompanied by more than 50 stickers! In this colorful new paperback edition, illustrations tell the beloved tale of Frosty — how he was brought to life one magical day and the adventures he had with the children of the town. The story is supplemented with two pages of removable stickers and a fold-out scene on which to place them. Ages 3-6.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use