Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Frosty The Snowman - Sticker

Frosty The Snowman - Sticker

by

A paperback edition of a Christmas favorite, accompanied by more than 50 stickers! In this colorful new paperback edition, illustrations tell the beloved tale of Frosty — how he was brought to life one magical day and the adventures he had with the children of the town. The story is supplemented with two pages of removable stickers and a fold-out scene on which to place them. Ages 3-6.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: September 1st 2014

Price: $5.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 26

ISBN-13: 9780824956561

WorthyKids Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews