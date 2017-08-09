Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Natural Home
Simple, Pure Cleaning Solutions and Recipes for a Healthy House
With THE NATURAL HOME, you’ll discover how to clean everything in your house the healthy way with just a few inexpensive, easy-to-find products using tried and true cleaning methods that have been around for centuries.
Organized by product and location in the home, the book includes an in-depth explanation of natural products like vinegar, lemon, and baking soda which can be used to clean most areas in your home. There’s a cleaning guide by room; tips for maintaining materials like marble, stainless steel, and wood; solutions for every stain; natural fragrances for your home; laundry tips; and natural products for pets. Also included are recipes for cleaning products you can make on your own that will help disinfect, whiten, deodorize and remove even the toughest stains in bathrooms, kitchen, carpets, and clothing.
Beautifully designed with two-color interiors and filled with dozens of illustrations, THE NATURAL HOME is a charming gift book that shows you how to keep your home sparkling, green, and healthy.
New Year's Resolution: A Greener, Cleaner Approach to Healthy Homes
For a fresh 'fridge, get rid of the UFOs (Unidentified Food-Like Objects) & leave it spotless with safe natural cleaners: Baking Soda, lemon juice, and toothpaste to un-gunk the sealant.
Candle wax on fabric is hard to remove, unless you apply a little baking soda and dab (don't rub) with white vinegar.
Baby's favorite toy a little worn? Too bulky for the washing machine? Pop it in a plastic bag with 1 1/4 cup #baking soda, shake, & leave overnight. Take it out and brush loose soda off ... fresh & dust-mite free. Good as new!