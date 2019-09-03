Two Against Hitler

An extraordinary account of two British sisters whose obsession with opera became a cover for their roles in helping Jewish refugees flee the Nazis during World War II–a true story that is one part Schindler’s List, one part The Sound of Music and all but forgotten, until now.





Born in the early 1900s in small-town England, the Cook sisters–Ida, a budding romance novelist, and Louise, a civil service typist-were single, like many in the Great War generation. They devoted their free time to their passion for opera, making frequent pilgrimages in the 1930s to Germany and Austria to see their favorite stars, many of them Jewish.