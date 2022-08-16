Free shipping on orders $35+

Plant Lady Wall Calendar 2023
Plant Lady Wall Calendar 2023

More Plants, More Happiness

by Isabel Serna

by Workman Calendars

Calendar

On Sale

Aug 30, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516315

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / House Plants & Indoor

Description

The cutest way to bring a little green into your day.

From Isabel Serna, author and illustrator of the charming Crazy Plant Lady book and puzzle, comes a calendar for anyone who proudly flaunts the title of “plant lady”. Each month features a whimsical full-color illustration that all plant moms will relate to, with hand-lettered mantras: “Plant care is self-care.” “Friends don’t let friends shop for plants alone.” “I’d rather be with my plants.” And accompanying an illustration of a woman on her laptop surrounded by plants: “Best coworkers ever!” Hang it by your favorite greenery or in any space that could use an extra dose of plant power. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

