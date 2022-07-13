Ground Game

Description

An explosive, behind-the-scenes look at how a radical group of activists — supported by former President Trump and other radical members of the Republican Party — have secretly compromised the electoral system, precinct by precinct, around the country without anyone noticing. The biggest threat to democracy going forward may not be coming out of Washington, but at the local level, across the country.



While the country remains focused on the gridlock in Washington, and how to properly think about the events of January 6th, a growing movement of activists have begun plotting around the country with one goal in mind: how to make the Big Lie a reality. Radicalized by Trump’s stirring message of a stolen election, deluged by a tidal wave of propaganda, this national movement have moved beyond rhetoric and into action. They’ve begun capturing local precincts, installing like-minded insurgents, and have developed a new way forward: how to ensure, against all odds, that only their preferred candidates will win elections, now and in the future.



Isaac Arnsdorf has been at the vanguard of reporting on this growing movement for the past year. In September, for ProPublica, he broke the news of the “Precinct Strategy,” revealing how the stolen election myth has inspired thousands of Republicans to infiltrate the party apparatus at the bottom rungs and use their positions to manipulate future elections. While journalists from across mainstream media have covered different aspects of the radicalized Right strategy, from the focus on “critical race theory” to the buildup of white militias, The Redeemers will follow the men and women who are driving this change, the people who are puppeteering them, and those who see the truth but don’t know how to fight back against relentless misinformation and violent rhetoric.



Shocking, alarming, and full of breaking news, The Redeemers is the definitive story of how the insurgents will distort the most sacred institution of democracy: the electoral system itself.



