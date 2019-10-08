Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Minions: Reader Collection
Revisit your favorite moments from Minions, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3 in this joyous hardcover bindup of five leveled readers that includes a poster!
Premiering July 3, 2020, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 box-office hit, will feature more Minion mischief.
This bindup includes:
Despicable Me: My Dad the Super Villain
Despicable Me 2: Meet the Minions
Despicable Me 3: Best Boss Ever
Despicable Me 3: The Good, the Bad, and the Yellow
Minions: Who’s the Boss?
