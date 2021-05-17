Minions: 5-Minute Stories
Minions: 5-Minute Stories

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316318495

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: January 4th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

PAGE COUNT: 160

Join Illumination's Minions and Gru in this special padded collection of six hilarious and despicable read-aloud stories from the Minions franchise!

Revisit your favorite characters from Despicable Me and Minions with this fun- and banana-filled treasury. With six silly stories that can each be read aloud in just five minutes, this collection is perfect for bedtime, story time, and any time in between.  

This collection includes:
  • Despicable Me: World's Greatest Villain
  • Despicable Me 2: Undercover Super Spies
  • Despicable Me 2: Attack of the Evil Minions
  • Minions: Dracula's Birthday
  • Minions Paradise: Phil Saves the Day
  • Minion Made: Mower Minions

Minions Franchise © Universal City Studios LLC.  All Rights Reserved.

