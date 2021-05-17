Minions: 5-Minute Stories

Join Illumination's Minions and Gru in this special padded collection of six hilarious and despicable read-aloud stories from the Minions franchise!
Revisit your favorite characters from Despicable Me and Minions with this fun- and banana-filled treasury. With six silly stories that can each be read aloud in just five minutes, this collection is perfect for bedtime, story time, and any time in between.
This collection includes:
Minions Franchise © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Revisit your favorite characters from Despicable Me and Minions with this fun- and banana-filled treasury. With six silly stories that can each be read aloud in just five minutes, this collection is perfect for bedtime, story time, and any time in between.
This collection includes:
- Despicable Me: World's Greatest Villain
- Despicable Me 2: Undercover Super Spies
- Despicable Me 2: Attack of the Evil Minions
- Minions: Dracula's Birthday
- Minions Paradise: Phil Saves the Day
- Minion Made: Mower Minions
Minions Franchise © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use