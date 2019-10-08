Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Despicable Me/Minions: Leveled Reader Bindup

Despicable Me/Minions: Leveled Reader Bindup

by

Revisit your favorite moments from Minions, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3 in this joyous bindup of five leveled readers!

Premiering July 3, 2020, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 box-office hit, will feature more Minion mischief.

This bindup includes:
Despicable Me: My Dad the Super Villain
Despicable Me 2: Meet the Minions
Despicable Me 3: Best Boss Ever
Despicable Me 3: The Good, the Bad, and the Yellow
Minions: Who’s the Boss?

© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

On Sale: June 2nd 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780316425858

LB Kids Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Passport to Reading Level 2