Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Song for the Dark Times

A Song for the Dark Times

An Inspector Rebus Novel

by

A thrilling new Rebus novel about crime, punishment, and redemption, from one of the mystery world’s most acclaimed masters.
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Crime

On Sale: October 13th 2020

Price: $27

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9780316479257

Little Brown and Company Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for IN A HOUSE OF LIES
"There's no one like Ian Rankin for bringing us right into the world of detectives. For anyone who's fascinated by the inner workings of that world, and all its tricky, brutal, expert ruthlessness, In A House of Lies is a must-read."—Tana French
"Loved In A House Of Lies. How does Rebus keep on getting better and better? Ian Rankin is a genius."—Lee Child
"Rather Be the Devil will not disappoint - in the last 30 pages or so, Rankin delivers so many shocking but
satisfying twists I felt I might have whiplash."—Tampa Bay Times
"One of the best things in crime fiction for years, but Rankin kicks it up several notches here."

Booklist (Starred Review)
Read More Read Less

Rebus