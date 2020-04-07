Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Song for the Dark Times
An Inspector Rebus Novel
A thrilling new Rebus novel about crime, punishment, and redemption, from one of the mystery world’s most acclaimed masters.Read More
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for IN A HOUSE OF LIES
"There's no one like Ian Rankin for bringing us right into the world of detectives. For anyone who's fascinated by the inner workings of that world, and all its tricky, brutal, expert ruthlessness, In A House of Lies is a must-read."—Tana French
"Loved In A House Of Lies. How does Rebus keep on getting better and better? Ian Rankin is a genius."—Lee Child
"Rather Be the Devil will not disappoint - in the last 30 pages or so, Rankin delivers so many shocking but
satisfying twists I felt I might have whiplash."—Tampa Bay Times
"One of the best things in crime fiction for years, but Rankin kicks it up several notches here."
—Booklist (Starred Review)
