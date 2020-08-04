Tell Me About the Last Time You Had Sex

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone meets Come As You Are, in this book by renowned sex therapist and New York Times bestselling author Ian Kerner shares the program he uses to help thousands of couples achieve more intimacy and better sex.



Think about the last time you had sex. Who initiated? When and where did it happen? What was off-limits and why? In the end, did the sex leave you motivated to have more?





Over the years, nationally recognized sex therapist and author of the category killer SHE COMES FIRST Ian Kerner has perfected the art of the “sex script analysis” – a way of looking at your sex life in action, moment by moment. In those details, an entire world is revealed. When the sex script works, we drop down into arousal and lose ourselves in pleasure. But when the sex script fails, it’s all we can do not to ruminate over the details.





In this book, Kerner is going to show you how to conceptualize and create a sex life that that works for you. He’ll help you figure out what’s working, what’s not, where you might be missing some elements, and how to construct a sex script that enshrines mutual satisfaction in the structure of the script itself. He’ll also discuss many common sexual problems that occur routinely – low desire, mismatched libido for example, erectile unpredictability – and that may be interfering with your sex life.





Combining clinical insight, the latest sexual science and research, case studies, homework assignments and more, this is a book that does more than just “talk” about sex; it’s a book that will get you to do something about sex.