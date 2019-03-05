Moon Southern California Road Trips

Catch a wave, hike to the Hollywood sign, or soak up some desert sun: the possibilities are endless with Moon Southern California Road Trip. Inside you’ll find:

Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best beaches, hikes, wineries, and more, you can tour backlots in Los Angeles, feel like a kid again at Disneyland, and feast on tacos and craft beer in San Diego. Climb Joshua Tree’s rock formations to stunning sunset views, ski and surf in the same day, and get a taste of the laidback lifestyle in Santa Barbara and Palm Springs

Know when and where to get gas and how to avoid traffic, plus tips for driving in different road conditions and suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and road-trippers with kids Coverage of Los Angeles, Disneyland, beaches from Malibu to La Jolla, San Diego, Anza Borrego State Park, Palm Springs & Joshua Tree, Route 66, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Hearst Castle, plus Las Vegas

With flexible itineraries for weekend getaways and practical tips for driving the full loop, Moon Southern California Road Trip gets you ready to fill up the tank and hit the road.





