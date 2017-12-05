Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Catch a wave, explore the buzzing craft beer scene, or just hang loose on the beach. Whether you’re seeking thrills or kicking back, get a taste of the SoCal lifestyle with Moon San Diego. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible, strategic itineraries including the best of the city, beaches, and breweries, plus ideas for family-friendly fun
  • The top sights and unique experiences: Swim at Ocean Beach or kayak around La Jolla Cove. Hop on the San Diego Trolley to explore historic Old Town, shop for Mexican pottery, or take a surfing lesson. Snap a pic with the pandas and polar bears at the renowned San Diego Zoo and stroll through the museums in Balboa Park
  • Get a Taste of the City: Savor authentic Baja-style cuisine or belly up to the window of a food truck for fresh fish tacos
  • Bars and Nightlife: Sample a flight of craft beers at a trendy brewery, bar crawl along Pacific Beach or in the Gaslamp Quarter, or watch a movie under the stars at one of the city’s outdoor cinemas
  • Local insight from brew enthusiast, avid surfer, and San Diego native Ian Anderson
  • Day trips from San Diego: Taste wines in Temecula, enjoy the wildflowers in Anza-Borrego State Park, or cross the border into Tijuana
  • Honest advice on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Maps and Tools like background information on the history and culture of the city, easy-to-read maps, full-color photos, and neighborhood guides from historic Old Town to seaside Coronado
With Moon San Diego’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of the city.

Can’t enough of the Golden State? Try Moon California. Hitting the road? Try Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip.
Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Pacific (ak, Ca, Hi, Or, Wa)

On Sale: June 19th 2018

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 300

ISBN-13: 9781640493230

