Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip
California, Oregon & Washington
1,700 miles of vibrant cities, coastal towns, and glittering ocean views: Embark on your epic PCH journey with Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Doing more than driving through? Check out Moon Seattle, Moon Portland, Moon San Diego, or Moon Los Angeles.
- Maps and Driving Tools: 48 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions for the entire route, and full-color photos throughout
- Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: You’ll know exactly what you’ll want to do at each stop with lists of the best hikes, views, restaurants, and more. Coast by fields of golden California poppies or stop at a seaside grill in Santa Barbara for the best chicharrón and fish tacos you’ve ever tasted. Marvel at the mystical evergreen giants of the Pacific Northwest, or dance down rainbow-colored streets in San Francisco’s Castro district
- Flexible Itineraries: Drive the entire two-week route or follow suggestions for shorter sections of the PCH and spend time in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego
- Local Expertise: Californian Ian Anderson shares his love of the open road
- Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, and suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and road trippers with kids
