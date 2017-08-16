Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip
California, Oregon & Washington
Hit the Road with Moon Travel Guides!Read More
1,700 miles of vibrant cities, coastal towns, and glittering ocean views: Embark on your epic PCH journey with Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip. Inside you’ll find:
- Maps and Driving Tools: 48 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions for the entire route, and full-color photos throughout
- Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: Coast by fields of golden California poppies or stop at a seaside grill in Santa Barbara for the best chicharrón and fish tacos you’ve ever tasted. Marvel at the mystical evergreen giants of the Pacific Northwest, or dance down rainbow-colored streets in San Francisco’s Castro district. You’ll know exactly what you’ll want to do at each stop with lists of the best hikes, views, restaurants, and more
- Itineraries for Every Traveler: Drive the entire two-week route or follow suggestions for spending time in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego
- Local Expertise: Born-and-bred Californian Ian Anderson shares his love of the open road with you
- Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, and suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and road trippers with kids
