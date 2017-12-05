The Chapel of Love Box Set Books 1-3

Now available in one volume, three heartwarming novels from USA Today bestselling author Hope Ramsay.

A Christmas Bride

‘Tis the season in Shenandoah Falls, but widower David Lyndon has a bah-humbug approach to the holidays – until he’s shown the spirit of the season by his daughter and her godmother, Willow. Paired up to plan a Christmas wedding for friends, David finds it harder and harder to stay immune to Willow’s charms, especially when he sees how much joy she brings his daughter. After a simple kiss under the mistletoe turns into something more, David is hoping he can turn the magic of the holiday season into the love of a lifetime.

A Small-Town Bride

Amy Lyndon is tired of being the Poor Little Rich Girl of Shenandoah Falls. In her prominent family, she’s the ordinary one. But when her father tries to marry her off, she knows it’s finally time to stand up for herself, despite the consequences. When Amy shows up looking for work with his landscaping crew, Dusty McNeil thinks there’s no way such a pampered princess will ever get her hands dirty. But as Amy proves him wrong, Dusty wonders whether a high-society woman like Amy can ever fall for a man like him.

Here Comes the Bride

Laurie Wilson never imagined being left at the altar by longtime boyfriend Brandon Kopp. In the aftermath, she does what any sensible woman would – she swigs champagne and considers keying his car. Until someone knocks on her door with a much better idea for revenge . . . Best man Andrew Lyndon decides to help Laurie feel better – and make Brandon jealous – by setting Laurie up on a string of “dates.” But Andrew’s plan works a little too well because suddenly he’s the one falling for Laurie.

Includes a sneak peek from the next book in the Chapel of Love series, The Bride Next Door.

