As heard by kids everywhere on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, the Classroom 13 books are a hilarious new chapter book series-perfect for reluctant readers and fans of Roald Dahl, Captain Underpants, and Sideways Stories from Wayside School.





The Rude and Ridiculous Royals of Classroom 13 is the sixth title in a series about the students of a very unlucky classroom. The easy-to-read chapters are full of humor, action, secret codes, and fun-and will prompt hours of conversation among friends, families, and classmates. The final chapter encourages young readers to write their own chapter and send it in to the author, Honest Lee.





When Classroom 13 goes on a field trip, a magical mishap turns the students into queens and kings-who get to MAKE (or BREAK) NEW LAWS!





You might think this was cool, but it was crazy! With reckless rulers comes horrible homework, dangerous drivers, weird weddings, and other ludicrous laws. The students of Classroom 13 are about to learn that becoming royalty can be a royal pain in the butt.





© 2018 by Hachette Book Group, Inc.



