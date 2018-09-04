Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Portland
With funky neighborhoods, an innovative spirit, and famed music, food, and beer scenes, Portland is truly a one-of-a-kind city. Discover it for yourself with Moon Portland.Read More
Hitting the road? Check out Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip. Expanding your trip? Try Moon Oregon or Moon Seattle.
- Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow a self-guided neighborhood walk
- See the Sights: Explore PDX landmarks like Pioneer Courthouse Square, get lost in the stacks at Powell’s City of Books, find solitude in the Lan Su Chinese Garden, or wander through old-growth trees in Forest Park
- Get a Taste of the City: Visit one of Portland’s trendy gastropubs, fair trade coffee shops, or innovative and delicious food trucks
- Bars and Nightlife: Sip craft cocktails in cozy bars on a rainy day, see the next big indie band at a beloved venue, down a pint at a microbrewery, or pub-crawl via a human-powered trolley
- Trusted Advice: Journalist and born-and-bred Oregonian Hollyanna McCollom shares her local know-how
- Strategic Itineraries: See the best of Portland with itineraries designed for families, gourmands, nature-lovers, and artists, with day trips to the Oregon coast, wine country, Mount Hood, and the Columbia River Gorge
- Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps so you can explore on your own
- Handy Tools: Background information on the landscape, history, and culture
Hitting the road? Check out Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip. Expanding your trip? Try Moon Oregon or Moon Seattle.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use