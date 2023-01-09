The Stolen Heir Book 2

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 27, 2024. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

The highly anticipated conclusion to the Stolen Heir duology by #1 New York Times bestselling author Holly Black.



After the shocking events of The Stolen Heir, Prince Oak is in deeper trouble than ever before. As his situation grows more precarious, Oak is desperate to find a way out, before all of Elfhame is caught in the coming storm.



