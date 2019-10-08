Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Maine
Explore the spruce-studded mountains, classic shoreline villages, and rugged character of the Pine Tree State with Moon Maine. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Strategic itineraries ranging from a ten-day road trip through the whole state to a week exploring the coast, with ideas for every season
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Sample wild blueberries, farmstead cheeses, and preserves from roadside farmers’ markets or find the best beachfront lobster shack. Watch the boats sway in a quiet harbor, mingle with locals over a “chowdah suppah,” and unwind on a sandy pocket beach
- Outdoor adventures: Hike through lush timberland forests or ski the slopes at Sugarloaf. Canoe down the Allagash and immerse yourself in the secluded wilderness of Acadia National Park
- Honest advice from born-and-raised Maine local Hilary Nangle on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from luxury hotels and historic inns to budget campgrounds
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Essential information including background on Maine’s landscape, climate, wildlife, and culture
