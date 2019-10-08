Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Explore the spruce-studded mountains, classic shoreline villages, and rugged character of the Pine Tree State with Moon Maine. Inside you’ll find:
  • Strategic itineraries ranging from a ten-day road trip through the whole state to a week exploring the coast, with ideas for every season
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Sample wild blueberries, farmstead cheeses, and preserves from roadside farmers’ markets or find the best beachfront lobster shack. Watch the boats sway in a quiet harbor, mingle with locals over a “chowdah suppah,” and unwind on a sandy pocket beach
  • Outdoor adventures: Hike through lush timberland forests or ski the slopes at Sugarloaf. Canoe down the Allagash and immerse yourself in the secluded wilderness of Acadia National Park
  • Honest advice from born-and-raised Maine local Hilary Nangle on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from luxury hotels and historic inns to budget campgrounds
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Essential information including background on Maine’s landscape, climate, wildlife, and culture
With Moon Maine’s practical tips and local insight, you can experience the best of the state.

Hitting the road? Try Moon New England Road Trip. If you’re headed north, try Moon Nova Scotia, New Brunswick & Prince Edward Island or Moon Montréal & Québec City.
Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / Northeast / New England (ct, Ma, Me, Nh, Ri, Vt)

On Sale: June 23rd 2020

Price: $24.99 / $30.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 650

ISBN-13: 9781640498761

