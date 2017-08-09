Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Acadia National Park
Breathe in fresh coastal air, hike pine-filled trails, and discover a new kind of natural serenity with Moon Acadia National Park. Inside you’ll find:
- Flexible, strategic itineraries for every season, from the best of Acadia in one day to a two-week road trip, designed for day hikers, campers, families, outdoor adventurers, and more
- The top experiences and unique ideas for exploring Acadia: Island-hop by sea kayak, see the tide surge at Thunder Hole, or embark on a whale-watching excursion. Pedal the park’s famed carriage roads, ski fresh powder, or drive the scenic byways and admire the stunning fall foliage. Wiggle your toes in the warmth of Sand Beach, hike the rugged and remote Isle au Haut, or climb to the summit of Cadillac Mountain. Peruse the galleries in downtown Bar Harbor, take a dip in Echo Lake, and watch the sunset over a feast of freshly caught lobster
- Practical tips for hiking, cycling, kayaking, wildlife spotting, and more, plus essential packing and health and safety information
- Detailed hike descriptions with mileage, elevation gains, difficulty ratings, and trailhead directions
- Local insight from born-and-bred Mainer Hilary Nangle
- Honest advice on when to go and where to stay inside and outside the park, from forested campgrounds to historic inns
- Up-to-date information on park fees, passes, and reservations, plus strategies for getting to Acadia National Park
- Full-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughout
- Coverage of gateway towns, including Bay Harbor, Northeast and Seal Harbors, the Southwest Harbor, Tremont, and islands near Mount Desert
- Recommendations for families, seniors, visitors with disabilities, and traveling by RV
- Thorough background on Acadia’s wildlife, terrain, culture, and history
