Tintin on the Moon
Destination Moon & Explorers on the Moon
Celebrate Tintin’s 90th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the moon landing in this stellar volume including Destination Moon and Explorers on the Moon. This is the first time these two stories have been collected together in an oversized, luxe hardcover edition that features a stunning new cover and lavish silver spine.Read More
Sixteen years before the first man walked on the moon, Tintin arrived at the satellite’s secret space station to do some galactic detective work.
Destination Moon:
Tintin, the world’s most famous traveling reporter discovers that Professor Calculus is building a space rocket. Tintin and Captain Haddock are amazed to find that Professor Calculus is planning a top-secret project from the Sprodj Atomic Research Centre in Syldavia. And before our intrepid hero knows it, the next stop on this adventure is…space.
Explorers on the Moon:
Following on from the events of Destination Moon, Tintin finds himself in a rocket on a collision course with the moon. And with Snowy the dog, Captain Haddock, Professor Calculus and the Thompson twins aboard, things quickly spiral further and further out of control.
Hardcover
