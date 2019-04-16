Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Adventures of Tintin: The Complete Collection
Celebrate Tintin’s 90th anniversary! For the first time in the United States, all 23 of the original Tintin adventures are available in one handsome gift set. Featuring more than 1600 pages, these 8 hardcover volumes are collected in a stunning slipcase.Read More
Tintin, Hergé’s classic comic book creation, is one of the most iconic characters in children’s books. To celebrate Tintin’s 90th anniversary, the original 23 adventures have been collected together for the first time. Now including Tintin and Alph-Art and Tintin in the Land of the Soviets, this unique collection will delight Tintin fans old and new. Perfect for lovers of graphic novels, mysteries, and historical adventures.
Join the most iconic character in comics as he embarks on extraordinary adventures and solves thrilling mysteries! From the Land of the Soviets to America, to outer space and the depths of the ocean, there are over 1,600 pages of delight in these eight volumes. The ultimate gift for any Tintin fan.
Have you collected all of Tintin’s adventures?
Tintin and Alph-Art
Tintin in America
Tintin in the Land of the Soviets
Tintin and the Picaros
Tintin in Tibet
Tintin: The Black Island
Tintin: The Blue Lotus
Tintin: The Broken Ear
Tintin: The Calculus Affair
Tintin: The Castafiore Emerald
Tintin: Cigars of the Pharaoh
Tintin: The Crab with the Golden Claws
Tintin: Destination Moon
Tintin: Explorers of the Moon
Tintin: Flight 714 to Sydney
Tintin: King Ottakar’s Sceptre
Tintin: Land of Black Gold
Tintin: Prisoners of the Sun
Tintin: Red Rackham’s Treasure
Tintin: The Red Sea Sharks
Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn
Tintin: The Seven Crystal Balls
Tintin: The Shooting Star
Trade Paperback
