The Adventures of Tintin: The Complete Collection

Tintin, Hergé’s classic comic book creation, is one of the most iconic characters in children’s books. To celebrate Tintin’s 90th anniversary, the original 23 adventures have been collected together for the first time. Now including Tintin and Alph-Art and Tintin in the Land of the Soviets, this unique collection will delight Tintin fans old and new. Perfect for lovers of graphic novels, mysteries, and historical adventures.





Join the most iconic character in comics as he embarks on extraordinary adventures and solves thrilling mysteries! From the Land of the Soviets to America, to outer space and the depths of the ocean, there are over 1,600 pages of delight in these eight volumes. The ultimate gift for any Tintin fan.





Have you collected all of Tintin’s adventures?

Tintin and Alph-Art

Tintin in America

Tintin in the Land of the Soviets

Tintin and the Picaros

Tintin in Tibet

Tintin: The Black Island

Tintin: The Blue Lotus

Tintin: The Broken Ear

Tintin: The Calculus Affair

Tintin: The Castafiore Emerald

Tintin: Cigars of the Pharaoh

Tintin: The Crab with the Golden Claws

Tintin: Destination Moon

Tintin: Explorers of the Moon

Tintin: Flight 714 to Sydney

Tintin: King Ottakar’s Sceptre

Tintin: Land of Black Gold

Tintin: Prisoners of the Sun

Tintin: Red Rackham’s Treasure

Tintin: The Red Sea Sharks

Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn

Tintin: The Seven Crystal Balls

Tintin: The Shooting Star