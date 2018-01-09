Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised In Brief, 2nd edition

With

The only authorized edition of the classic work on parliamentary procedure, with new and enhanced features, including how to conduct electronic meetings

Robert’s Rules of Order is the book on parliamentary procedure for parliamentarians and anyone involved in an organization, association, club, or group and the authoritative guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly conducted meetings and assemblies. This newly revised edition is the only book on parliamentary procedure to have been updated since 1876 under the continuing program of review established by General Henry M. Robert himself, in cooperation with the official publisher of Robert’s Rules. The eleventh edition has been thoroughly revised to address common inquiries and incorporate new rules, interpretations, and procedures made necessary by the evolution of parliamentary procedure, including new material relating to electronic communication and “electronic meetings.”
Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Reference

On Sale: June 25th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9780306922060

Public Affairs Logo
