What We Found in the Corn Maze and How It Saved a Dragon
When three kids discover a book of magic spells that can only be cast a few short minutes a day, they’ll need all the time they can get to save a dying magical world, its last dragon, and themselves!Read More
An ordinary day turns extraordinary when twelve-year-old Cal witnesses his neighbor summon a slew of lost coins without lifting a finger. Turns out she has a secret manual of magic spells…but they only work sometimes. And they’re the most boring spells ever:
To Change the Color of a Room
To Repair a Chimney
To Walk With Stilts
To Untangle Yarn
Useless! But when Cal, his friend Drew, and his neighbor Modesty are suddenly transported to the world the spells come from — a world that’s about to lose its last dragon — they’ll have to find a way to use the oddly specific incantations to save the day, if only they can figure out when magic works.
From the inventive mind of Henry Clark comes a hilariously wacky adventure about magic, friendship, a lookout tower come to life, a maze in the shape of a dragon, an actual dragon named Phlogiston, and lots and lots of popcorn.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for What We Found in the Sofa and How It Saved the World:
An ABA Fall Picks New Voices Book
An ABC Best Book for Children
An Amazon Best Book of the MonthA Junior Library Guild Selection
A Black-Eyed Susan Book Award Master List Title
A Sakura Medal Nominee
"Clark's debut is refreshingly bonkers. It offers thinking kids humor that is neither afraid of the potty nor confined to it. Most of the characters (and some of the furniture) have their quirks, but there is a realism at the core that readers will respond to."—Kirkus Reviews
"Fast paced and entertaining...an exciting, suspenseful adventure with many unexpected twists."—School Library Journal
"The novel's swift pace create[s] unyielding suspense.... For those destined to become Douglas Adams fans it will be hilarious and gripping."—Publishers Weekly
"Will make budding science fiction fans feel like they've been welcomed into a circle of friends for this whirlwind adventure."—The Bulletin