The Atlas of Happiness
The Global Secrets of How to Be Happy
A fun, illustrated guide that takes us around the world, discovering the secrets to happiness. Author Helen Russell (The Year of Living Danishly) uncovers the fascinating ways that different nations search for happiness in their lives, and what they can teach us about our own quest for meaning.
This charming and diverse assortment of advice, history, and philosophies includes:
- Sobremesa from Spain
- Turangawaewae from New Zealand
- Azart from Russia
- Tarab from Syria
- joie de vivre from Canada
- and many more.
Praise
"This attractive, intriguing book-chock-full of colorful illustrations and breezy, informative essays-will be enjoyed by all, young or old."—-BookPage