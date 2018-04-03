The Latecomers

together at least for a few minutes and wouldn’t her parents be surprised to know that.

In the cart from Kilconly to Tuam, the bus to Galway, the long train ride to Dublin, both of them sat alert on the hard wooden seats, taking turns keeping an eye on their luggage. Her black oil- skin grip and his suitcase secured with a leather strap contained everything they needed to start their new lives. On the overnight ferry from Dublin to Liverpool, they’d tied their bags with twine to the shelf rails above them and again took turns keeping watch. They couldn’t sleep anyway, so excited were they about their future. Her insides roiled with the prospect of what lay ahead, the thrill of doing what so many wanted to do but couldn’t, which was go to America.

What gnawed at her, cutting into her happiness, was that the thing that most people were able to do, they had not been able to manage.

Father McGrory had not been in the rectory yesterday, though they’d knocked on his door before six in the morning. They’d wanted Father to marry them before they left. Their knocking had roused his cantankerous housekeeper, who had come to the door, blanket pulled around her, yawning under her sleeping cap. She’d told them that the priest wasn’t there; he’d received a call in the night from a midwife. It hadn’t occurred to them that the priest wouldn’t be there. They’d not mentioned their coming to him, afraid if he knew beforehand, he might think himself duty-bound to betray them to her parents. She and Thom were old enough now; he couldn’t refuse them. It was days after her sixteenth birthday. They no longer needed the consent of a parent. But Mrs. Taggart had closed the door against them.

Bridey dreaded going home, which she’d assumed they would do. How could they travel together unwed? But Thom put a hand on her back and said, “We’ve got to go, Bridey, the tickets will expire if we don’t use them.” His brother had sent tickets from a place called Poughkeepsie. Pink slips of paper so valuable, they seemed to glow in his pocket. They cost two months of what Thom earned working as an apprentice to Mr. Dollard the carpenter. But in twenty-four hours—if they turned back—the tickets would turn into worthless pieces of paper.