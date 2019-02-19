Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Daddy's Girl

Daddy's Girl

by

Illustrated by

What’s more fabulous than a tea party? Tea with Daddy, of course! This exuberant story begins before the honored guest arrives, with much ado–preparing, decorating, and accessorizing. And when Daddy makes his entrance, it’s clear that the little hostess couldn’t be more thrilled. Perfect for daddy-daughter reading time, this new picture book and its warm conclusion are sure to serve up smiles and tug at heartstrings.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Parents

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824919986

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews