The What to Expect Pregnancy Journal & Organizer
The All-in-One Pregnancy Diary
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 18, 2007. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Your Personal Pregnancy Companion.
A Journal and daily diary to record all those memorable moments in the making of your baby—from the test coming back positive to the first ultrasound. From the first kick to delivery to the first cuddle.
An Organizer to keep track of everything pregnancy: practitioner visits and shopping lists, birthing plans and birth announcements, baby names and baby gifts.
An All-in-One Place to write down everything you’ll want to remember about the most exciting nine months of your life.
