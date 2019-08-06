Get Ready for School: Pre-K (Revised & Updated)

Newly revised and updated, Get Ready for School: Pre-K is packed with more than 500 teacher-approved, Common Core-aligned activities that cover everything from tracing and numbers to shapes and colors. This fun and lively workbook is a must-have to help your pre-kindergartener get ready for school.





Trace and write the uppercase alphabet;

Count from one to twenty;

Recognize shapes and colors;

Make comparisons with size and opposites;

Know the seasons and their weather;



Get Ready for School: Pre-K will help your child develop a love for learning while enhancing their essential motor and problem-solving skills. Colorful workbook pages combine a sense of fun with a feeling of accomplishment, and parents will love that this binder reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core.



