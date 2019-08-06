Get Ready for School: Kindergarten (Revised & Updated)

Newly revised and updated, Get Ready for School: Kindergarten is packed with more than 500 teacher-approved, Common Core-aligned activities that cover everything from counting and sight words to opposites and patterns. This fun and lively workbook is a must-have to help your kindergartner get ready for a new school year.





Learn upper- and lowercase letters and their sounds;

Write numbers from one to twenty and perform simple math problems;

Recognize and write common sight words;

Make comparisons and complete patterns;

Identify colors and shapes;

Understand basic science, such as the four seasons and the five senses



Get Ready for School: Kindergarten can help kids develop a love for learning while enhancing essential motor and problem-solving skills. Colorful pages build toward a sense of accomplishment, and parents will love that this binder reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core.



