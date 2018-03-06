Transformers Bumblebee: A New Car for Charlie

Bumblebee is back in this all new action-packed leveled reader!



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.



Passport to Reading Level 2