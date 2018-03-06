Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Transformers Bumblebee: A New Car for Charlie

Transformers Bumblebee: A New Car for Charlie

by

Bumblebee is back in this all new action-packed leveled reader!

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.

Passport to Reading Level 2
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

On Sale: November 20th 2018

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316419154

LB Kids Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Passport to Reading Level 2