My Little Pony: The Perfect Pear
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

My Little Pony: The Perfect Pear

by

LB Kids Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316475501

USD: $4.99  /  CAD: $5.99

ON SALE: May 1st 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

PAGE COUNT: 32

Select a format:

ebook
Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback

An exciting storybook based on a popular season 7 episode of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic!

©2018 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews