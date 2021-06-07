Harlan Coben Spring 2022
Harlan Coben Spring 2022

by Harlan Coben

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781538748336

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: March 15th 2022

Genre:

PAGE COUNT: 400

In this gripping new thriller from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Boy from the Woods, Wilde—the ex-military operative with no memory of his past—follows a tip that he hopes will finally solve the mystery of his abandonment, but instead sends him straight into the arms of a serial killer.

After months away, Wilde is back at home in the Ramapo Mountains, living as off-the-grid as possible after a failed bid at domesticity confirms for him what he's known all along: he will always, both for better and for worse, remain free from the comforts and the constraints of modern life.

Suddenly, a match at an online ancestry database puts Wilde on the trail of a close relative—the first family member he will have ever known. Only this stranger-turned-kin disappears as quickly as he resurfaces, having experienced an epic fall from grace that can only be described as a waking nightmare.

Can Wilde discover the whereabouts of the only link to the truth before the trail goes cold once again? And who else may be looking, willing to do anything in their power to make sure Wilde's past stays buried and what's missing stays gone for good?

Praise

"The Boy from the Woods is as much an action as a psychological thriller, as much a riveting read as a superb character study in which Coben challenges himself by taking his story outside his suburban comfort zone. A must-read for any mystery or thriller fan."—Providence Journal
"The crafty Coben knows how to weave a compelling story with intriguing characters, and Wilde is one of his best."—Associated Press
"Coben never, ever lets you down."—Lee Child
"Every time you think Harlan Coben couldn't get any better at uncoiling a whip snake of a page-turner, he comes along with a new novel that somehow surpasses its predecessor."—San Francisco Chronicle
"[Harlan Coben is] the modern master of the hook and twist."—Dan Brown
"Coben is simply one of the all-time greats."—Gillian Flynn
