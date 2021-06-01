Harlan Coben Spring 2022

In this gripping new thriller from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Boy from the Woods, Wilde—the ex-military operative with no memory of his past—follows a tip that he hopes will finally solve the mystery of his abandonment, but instead sends him straight into the arms of a serial killer.



After months away, Wilde is back at home in the Ramapo Mountains, living as off-the-grid as possible after a failed bid at domesticity confirms for him what he's known all along: he will always, both for better and for worse, remain free from the comforts and the constraints of modern life.



Suddenly, a match at an online ancestry database puts Wilde on the trail of a close relative—the first family member he will have ever known. Only this stranger-turned-kin disappears as quickly as he resurfaces, having experienced an epic fall from grace that can only be described as a waking nightmare.



Can Wilde discover the whereabouts of the only link to the truth before the trail goes cold once again? And who else may be looking, willing to do anything in their power to make sure Wilde's past stays buried and what's missing stays gone for good?