Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Harlan Coben Spring 2021
The new novel from Harlan Coben, #1 New York Times bestselling author and creator of The Stranger on Netflix.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"I read [Harlan Coben's] new book Run Away straight through without moving. It's RIVETING."—Ann Patchett
"Coben never, ever lets you down."—Lee Child
"Coben is the undisputed king of suspense."—The Real Book Spy
"Brilliantly executed...might be the best book Harlan Coben has ever written. For such a master storyteller, that's a high bar indeed but one Coben effortlessly crests...[Run Away] features an effortlessness and fluidity that define everything great storytelling should be. A fantastic read and early contender for the best thriller of 2019."—Providence Sunday Journal
"Every time you think Harlan Coben couldn't get any better at uncoiling a whip snake of a page-turner, he comes along with a new novel that somehow surpasses its predecessor."—San Francisco Chronicle
"Harlan Coben is a master at taking what seems to be an ordinary family and exposing the facade and secrets that are buried just below the surface. With Run Away, his writing and storytelling are firing on all cylinders."—Associated Press (praise for Run Away)
"A twisty, edge-of-your-seat thriller...to say more would ruin the sheer genius of...an absolutely brilliant, taut thriller that begs to be read in one sitting."—Library Journal (starred review, praise for Run Away)