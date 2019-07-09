Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Harlan Coben Spring 2020
The next page-turning thriller from the New York Times bestselling author of Run Away.Read More
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"I read [Harlan Coben's] new book Run Away straight through without moving. It's RIVETING."—Ann Patchett
"A twisty, edge-of-your-seat thriller...to say more would ruin the sheer genius of...an absolutely brilliant, taut thriller that begs to be read in one sitting."—Library Journal (starred review, praise for Run Away)
"[A] bombshell-laden thriller...the sheer amount of jaw-dropping plot twists is impressive...the breakneck pacing and audaciously intricate story line will have readers on the edge of their seats."—Publishers Weekly (praise for Run Away)
"[A] greased-lightning domestic thriller."—Kirkus Reviews (praise for Run Away)