Moon Los Angeles
Go hiking in Runyon Canyon, take a selfie with the Hollywood sign, and find the best taco truck in town: Experience the City of Angels with a local with Moon Los Angeles.Read More
- Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow a self-guided neighborhood walk
- See the Sights: Browse the boutiques in Silver Lake, take surfing lessons in Venice, or take a sunrise yoga class on the beach. Listen to the classics at the Disney Concert Hall, stroll the quirky Santa Monica Pier, or go back in time at the Getty Villa
- Get a Taste of the City: Dive into a kogi taco, savor soup dumplings, sample your way through a farmers market, and discover the best mole outside Oaxaca
- Bars and Nightlife: Relax with a craft beer in a gastropub, find the hottest new nightclub, mingle at a beachfront bar, or sip expertly made cocktails in a trendy speakeasy
- Honest Advice: LA local Halli Jastaran Faulkner shares her love of this sprawling metropolis
- Strategic Itineraries and Day Trips: Make the most of your trip with ideas for foodies, outdoor adventurers, film buffs, beach bums, and art lovers, or follow itineraries for day trips to Disneyland, Catalina Island, Orange County, and more
- Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps
- Handy Tools: Background information on LA’s landscape, history, and culture, plus an easy-to-read foldout map to use on the go
Hitting the road? Check out Moon California Road Trip. Heading further south? Try Moon San Diego.
Special ebook features:
- Sight listings include links to Google Maps
- Easily navigate listings with quick searches, website links, and zoom-in maps and images
- Personalize your travel guide by adding notes and bookmarks