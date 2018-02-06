Moon Los Angeles

Which L.A. Neighborhood Fits Your Personality?From neon nightlife to sunset beaches and sprawling highways to lush mountains, L.A. embraces its contradictions. Which one of its diverse neighborhoods do you belong in?SilverlakeIf your perfect day includes a scenic hike in designer sneakers with a craft coffee in hand, then Silverlake is for you. This once overlooked neighborhood on the east side of Los Angeles is now a destination in its own right, filled with hipster-chic boutiques, artsy coffeehouses, and fresh vegan and vegetarian restaurants. Spend a day shopping, eating, and partying your way through the east side—you’ll discover what’s up-and-coming in Los Angeles. There are plenty of panoramic views and recreational opportunities in Griffith Park, including hiking, stargazing, and live music.Echo ParkIf street art, punk rock, and a little bit of an edge are what you’re looking for in a neighborhood, then Echo Park is for you. Your ideal day is comprised of waking up late, strolling the park, and hitting a hip record store. In Echo Park, your day really gets started after dark, where cheap drinks, dive bars, and live music are around every corner. It’s possible to have a night out where you just throw on a leather jacket and jeans, find cheap parking, and don’t have to worry about breaking the bank—a rarity in LA.VeniceYou’re laidback and live in the moment—especially if that moment is on the beach. Long known as the funkiest part of L.A., Venice comes to many visitor’s minds when they think of the quintessential California experience. This is thanks in part to its famous boardwalk, which has provided the backdrop to an edgy, eclectic scene since the 1970s—both in films and reality. Though the neighborhood has become more upscale since then, it has managed to retain much of its colorful charm (and is still a magnet for L.A.’s quirkiest denizens—they just tend to be wealthier now). It’s also a fantastic place for walking, shopping, eating, and people-watching.West HollywoodYou like a taste of the finer things—but also a slice of Hollywood history. Affectionately known as WeHo, West Hollywood has all of the pizzazz of Hollywood proper, with more rock ‘n’ roll and more refinement. You’ll find rock ‘n’ roll on the famous Sunset Strip, with its legendary nightclubs and live music venues, once home to mobsters, old-school Hollywood celebrities, and 1980s rock stars. You’ll find refinement in upscale restaurants, sophisticated poolside lounges, and chic boutiques in the Design District, home to Melrose Avenue. WeHo is also home to a loud and proud LGBTQ community.DowntownYou’re all about big city vibes, with high rises and the most diverse cuisine scene around. Downtown Los Angeles is experiencing a rebirth: buildings that were thriving in the 1920s and shuttered in the 1990s are now bookshops, coffeehouses, restaurants, and pop-up shops selling locally made goods. Explore DTLA’s cool nightlife, ever-growing arts scene, and rich cultural history, including fascinating neighborhoods such as Chinatown, Little Tokyo, and El Pueblo de Los Angeles, a delicious slice of L.A.’s Mexican heritage.Which of these sounds like the perfect night out?Pick a shoe for the day:Pick a dog breed:What are you having for lunch?You're walking down the street. Which of these catches your eye?

