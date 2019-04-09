Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Clarity Cleanse
12 Steps to Finding Renewed Energy, Spiritual Fulfillment, and Emotional Healing
A liberating 12-step guide to recognizing the emotional issues that hold us back, with strategies to increase our energy and help us reach our potential by the health and spiritual advisor to Gwyneth Paltrow.
Based on the powerful mind-body strategy Dr. Habib Sadegh developed to help himself recover from cancer more than twenty years ago, THE CLARITY CLEANSE will enable you to help your mind clear and your body heal. A regular GOOP contributor in health and spirituality, Dr. Sadeghi shows you how to turn obstacles into healing and energizing opportunities.
Because negative emotions actually do damage on the cellular level, THE CLARITY CLEANSE offers guidance for cleansing both your body and your mind. You will learn how to:
–Create a clear intention
–Purge negative emotions
–Practice compassionate self-forgiveness
–Refocus negative energy to move beyond doubt and fear
–Ask the kind of questions that will help your relationships.
THE CLARITY CLEANSE includes Dr. Sadeghi’s Intentional Unsaturation Diet, which helps support emotional cleansing by removing the residue of repressed negative emotions. The diet is designed to reduce congestion in the liver, gallbladder, lungs, kidneys, and pancreas-the organs most affected by feelings such as resentment and anger. Dr. Sadeghi’s friends at GOOP have offered eighteen recipes to help make this cleanse delicious.
Following the twelve steps in this book will help you to achieve a sense of peace and control, raise your self-esteem, and assert yourself in new ways to achieve positive and lasting change. Then, finally, you will be able to express your true, authentic self.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Dr. Sadeghi simply saved my life. His rigorous honesty and compassion coupled with his tremendous skill makes him the most valuable voice in medicine. He is direct in both his vision and guidance. This book will give you the tools to both simplify and amplify your life for the better. Much like treatment with the man himself, this program will leave you feeling both healed and loved. Oh, and the best part: it's a cleanse with no yucky shakes!—Jenni Konner, director, writer, and producer of Girls
Dr. Sadeghi has helped me understand a path of clarity in my life. He's supported me in bridging the connection between mind and body work. I hope others will find healing in his compassionate teachings.—Jessica Chastain, actress
Trust deeper. These two words, the journey to understanding them, and the man who taught them to me have changed my life. Dr. Sadeghi's THE CLARITY CLEANSE is essential reading for anyone who has felt lost or broken (in other words, for everyone) and wanted to heal into a kinder, stronger, and braver person. I cannot recommend it highly enough.—Anne Hathaway, actress
THE CLARITY CLEANSE-this is a game changer! If you're ready to stop going around in circles you have found your map. THE CLARITY CLEANSE is essential for de-cluttering your emotional and physical body, giving you more conscious control of your life and a taste of what it is to really live healthy, happy, and free!—Demi Moore, actress
Habib Sadeghi offers a new perspective on illness and disease and the pitfalls and obstacles that lie in the path of healing. THE CLARITY CLEANSE is a fresh and innovative approach to what we can do to live healthier and happier lives.—Tim Robbins, actor
THE CLARITY CLEANSE offers a profound path to healing. In it, Dr. Sadeghi clearly shows the false duality of mind and body, that indeed the mind and body are one and our internal worlds are constantly and deeply reflected in our physical body. He leads us with a sense of safety and security, optimism and hope, on the journey from illness and disease to thriving and flourishing.—Alane Daugherty, PhD, professor of kinesiology, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and co-director, Mind and Heart Research Lab
In my professional life, I achieved heights beyond my expectations, but in comparison my personal life was empty. No one should settle for empty! In THE CLARITY CLEANSE, Dr. Sadeghi outlined the steps to lead me to my own miracle of finding purpose, growth, and love.—Jeanie Buss, owner, Los Angeles Lakers